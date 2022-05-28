Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,807,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,665 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

