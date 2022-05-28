Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.