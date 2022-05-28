Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
