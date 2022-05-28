Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

