Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

NYSE BDC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

