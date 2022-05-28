Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

