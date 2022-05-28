Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Up 87.0% in May

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3,042.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 952,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 922,443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,216 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,442,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 31.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,227,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

