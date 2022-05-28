Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

BNK stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.08.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.