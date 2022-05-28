BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioForce Nanosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

