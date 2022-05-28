BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BioForce Nanosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.