BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 45.3% in May

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BIOLASE by 643.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIOL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

