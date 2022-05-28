Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Bionomics stock remained flat at $$7.56 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30.
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
