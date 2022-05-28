Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.
Biophytis Company Profile (Get Rating)
