Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

