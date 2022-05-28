BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.
NYSE:HYT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
