BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 86.7% in May

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $12,699,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 993,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

