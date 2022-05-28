BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,147. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
