BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 157,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,047. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

