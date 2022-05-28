Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $182.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $748.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $765.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.28 million, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.
BXSL opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $38.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
