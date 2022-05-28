Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $182.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $748.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.30 million to $765.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.28 million, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

BXSL opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

