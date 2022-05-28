Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 3,931 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $27,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLDE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 429,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,065. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

