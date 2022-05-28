Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $463,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 261.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 361,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 261,759 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

