Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $17.92. 315,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,223. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $846.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Blucora by 53.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Blucora by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.