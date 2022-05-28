Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

