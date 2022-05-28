Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.58 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

