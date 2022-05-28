Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.39 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

