Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.
Bolloré Company Profile (Get Rating)
