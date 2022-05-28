Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,790.79.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,265.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,282.54. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 29.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

