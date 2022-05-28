Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE BORR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.69.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.