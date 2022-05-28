Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.40 million and the highest is $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BYD opened at $59.33 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
