Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $873.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.40 million and the highest is $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.33 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

