Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BXBLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.95. 22,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,326. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Brambles alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.