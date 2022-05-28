BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 193,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.