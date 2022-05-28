Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE VTOL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 52,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

In other news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

