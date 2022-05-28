Bristow Group (VTOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NYSE VTOL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 52,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $40.10.
In other news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bristow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
