British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. 1,841,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

