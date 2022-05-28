Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.58) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

