Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 175,338 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

