Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will report sales of $858.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.28 million and the lowest is $840.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $864.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

