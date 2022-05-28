Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 483,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $414.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

In other news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.