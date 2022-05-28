Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

