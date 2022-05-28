Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $17.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.35. The company had a trading volume of 829,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.98 and its 200-day moving average is $434.57. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

