Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the lowest is $2.42. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $11.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $12.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Shares of XOM opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

