Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 4,113,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

