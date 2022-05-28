Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 291,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,106. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.