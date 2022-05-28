Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $55.15 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.