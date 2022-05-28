Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Omnicom Group reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,049,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.