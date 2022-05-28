Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($4.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

