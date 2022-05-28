Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

