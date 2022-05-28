Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Announce $3.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $124.06 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

