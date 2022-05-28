Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $190,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $57.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

