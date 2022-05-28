Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to report $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

PNC opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

