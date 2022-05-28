Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.78. VMware reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $129.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

