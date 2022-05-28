Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. Assurant reported earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 476,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,824. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

