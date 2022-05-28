Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 426,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.