Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

CYXT traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 437,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

