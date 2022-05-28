Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.67. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $398.61 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.46 and a 200-day moving average of $526.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.